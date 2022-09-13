God Judge The Queen, Bitter Bunyoro Elders Say

In short
Yolamu Nsamba, the former Principal Private Secretary to the Omukama says although it is hard to erase history, what pains him is despite reigning for more than 70 years on the throne, she died "without the courtesy" of apologizing to the people of Bunyoro for the plunder of kingdom resources.
God Judge The Queen, Bitter Bunyoro Elders Say13 Sep 2022, 12:26 Comments 56 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.