God Judge The Queen, Bitter Bunyoro Elders Say

Yolamu Nsamba, the former Principal Private Secretary to the Omukama says although it is hard to erase history, what pains him is despite reigning for more than 70 years on the throne, she died "without the courtesy" of apologizing to the people of Bunyoro for the plunder of kingdom resources.

 

Tagged with: Bunyoro kingdom Injustices Kabalega Chwa II Queen Elizabeth british government

