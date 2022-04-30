Goiter Remains Neglected Surgical Conditions in Gulu

In short
Dr. Kenneth Cana, the Gulu District Health Officer told the Uganda Radio Network in an interview that the medical camp has exposed a number of neglected surgical conditions, which include goiter and hernia.
Goiter Remains Neglected Surgical Conditions in Gulu30 Apr 2022, 12:45 Comments 92 Views Gulu, Uganda Health Local government Northern Report
Some of the patinets waiting for the medica care at Awach Health Centre IV on Wednsday-Photo By Simon Wokorach
