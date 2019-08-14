Gold Mines Contaminate Water Sources in Busia District

In short
Artisanal miners often mix water with chemical elements like chlorine, bromine, fluorine and iodine to dissolve gold from gold ore. Now residents argue that this is exposing them to toxic bleaches, putting lives of neighbouring communities at risk.
Gold Mines Contaminate Water Sources in Busia District14 Aug 2019, 19:11 Comments 82 Views Busia, Eastern Region, Uganda Health Environment Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Health
Mentioned: Safe water
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.