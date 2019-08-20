In short
According to Karyarugookwe, the affected trees have decayed and pose a threat to the life of golfers, general public and property in and around the golf course. He says at least 8 trees have collapsed within a period of two years causing damage to the golf course.
Golf Club, KCCA Disagree on Cutting Down Trees Top story20 Aug 2019, 13:35 Comments 183 Views Kampala, Uganda Environment Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: Golf Course tree pruning exercise KCCA
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.