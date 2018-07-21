In short
According to Kaawaase, the golf tournament will also be used to sensitize the public about sickle cell disease in the country, an initiative that Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi has spearheaded in the recent past.
Kabaka's Coronation Anniversary Golf Tournament Starts21 Jul 2018, 13:34 Comments 100 Views Kampala, Uganda Lifestyle Report
The Deputy Katikkiro of Buganda Kingdom Dr. Twaha Kaawaase handing over a trophy to the Uganda Golf Club Captain Sam Mubiru. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.