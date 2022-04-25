Gomba District Woman MP Election Petition: Court Orders for Retrial

In short

Ssentamu, who held the flag for the National Unity Platform petitioned the High Court in Mpigi challenging the election of Sylvia Nayebale as the elected woman member of parliament for Gomba district citing election mal-practice. The Electoral Commission declared Nayebale as winner after collecting 30,253 votes against Ssentamu’s 22,657 votes following the 14th January, 2021 general elections.