Gomba Finally Passes Property Compensation Rates

In short
The Gomba district deputy speaker Moses Luzigi shares that although many members wanted to inflate figures eyeing the oil pipeline project. forgetting that the same approved rates will be used in other compensation woes. He says it is of that reason why he spent times lobbing colleagues not to under look the fact that the rate will be applied in other circumstance where they might affect the resident.
Gomba Finally Passes Property Compensation Rates9 Mar 2019, 17:37 Comments 128 Views Local government Report
In short
