Gomba Land Claimants Abandon Mediation Efforts

Israel Kayonde, one of the title claimants of the disputed three miles of government land said they will now turn to the full scope of investigations after failing to agree in four different mediation meetings.
Gomba Land Claimants Abandon Mediation Efforts22 Oct 2019, 07:08 Comments 114 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Crime Environment Updates
