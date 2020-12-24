Gomba Residents Brave Teargas, Live Bullets to Receive Their Son Kyagulanyi

police block the road to deny kyagulanyi access to his home town kanoni. he however manoevered and campaigned in the town

In short

At Kabulassoke township where the police again mounted armored vehicles to prevent Kyagulanyi and his entourage to reach Maddu town council where he had planned his main rally of the day, Kyagulanyi addressed his supporters amidst tear gas, live bullets and water splashed by the police armored vehicles.