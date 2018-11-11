Gomba Residents Demand Improved Access to Water

In short
A national baseline survey by Sauti za Wananchi Voices of Citizens on clean and safe water recently released by Twaweza East Africa shows that three out of four Ugandans approximately 74 percent have access to an improved water source.
Gomba Residents Demand Improved Access to Water11 Nov 2018, 13:32 Comments 150 Views Gomba, Uganda Misc Report
Children drawing water from a borehole. According to the Sauti za Wananchi survey on clean and safe water, boreholes are now the main source of water to residents in rural and urban areas. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.