In short
Some of the projects which have been suspended are piggery, horticulture, poultry and passion fruit growing among other agriculture projects. Records from the district YLP focal person’s office indicate that almost all youth groups who have ventured into agriculture projects have recorded low or no return on investments.
Gomba Suspends Funding of Agriculture Projects Under YLP7 Jun 2019, 11:28 Comments 112 Views Gomba, Uganda Local government Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Youth Livelihood Program-YLP gomba suspends traditional ylp projects low return on investiment traditional projects
Mentioned: gomba district
