Gov’ to Set Up Sanitary Pads Plant

In short
The 2012 study done by International Rescue Centre notes that one in ten menstruating girls skips school four days every month, which is about 24 days the entire year. Other studies have also tagged the challenge as a major contributing factor towards the school out drop for many girls.
Gov’ to Set Up Sanitary Pads Plant23 May 2020, 21:19 Comments 136 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Human rights Misc Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.