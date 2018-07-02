Joseph Onyango
12:30

Lwala Girl's SS in Dire Need of Rehabiltation Top story

2 Jul 2018, 12:28 Comments 153 Views Kaberamaido, Uganda Education Updates
Lwala Girls students pose for a picture around the school monument built in commemoration of the abducted girls in 2003 by the LRA rebels Joseph Onyango

Lwala Girls students pose for a picture around the school monument built in commemoration of the abducted girls in 2003 by the LRA rebels Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Our reporter visited the once prominent Lwala Girls SS on Monday and found it in dire need of major rehabilitation.

 

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.