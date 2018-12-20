Joseph Eigu Onyango
Gov't Asked To Address Livestock Restocking Challenges In Teso

20 Dec 2018, Agriculture Report
Some of the heifers which given to the beneficiaries in Amuria district as part of the restocking program Joseph Eigu Onyango

Some of the heifers which given to the beneficiaries in Amuria district as part of the restocking program

William Ebiru, a beneficiary from Amuria Town Council, says de-silting dams is very paramount in boosting the restocking program because their animals share borehole water with locals.

 

Mentioned: amuria district restocking beneficiaries government asked to address restocking challenges robert okitoi erisat

