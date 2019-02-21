Hospital Investor to Earn UGX 8B Interest Annually

In short
Charles Victor Byarugaba, the Budget Advisor Ministry of Finance, said if government had resources, only Shillings 900 billion would be required for the facility
Hospital Investor to Earn UGX 8B Interest Annually21 Feb 2019, 17:37 Comments 109 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Parliament Updates
Finance minister Bahati appears with Ministers of health Jane Ruth Aceng and Sarah Opened to defend the loan before the committee Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.