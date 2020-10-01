Nebert Rugadya
18:56

Government, Bankers Appeal for Foreign Rescue

1 Oct 2020, 18:51 Comments 70 Views Business and finance Updates

In short
An assessment presented by UDB Executive Director, Patricia Ojangole shows that on average, 80 per cent of private sector businesses need financial help like physical cash, debt rescheduling or direct loans to be able to overcome the effects of the pandemic.

 

Tagged with: Sustainable Development Goals financial rescue private sector
Mentioned: Ministry of Finance, Panning and Economic Development Uganda Development Bank uganda bankers association

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.