In short
An assessment presented by UDB Executive Director, Patricia Ojangole shows that on average, 80 per cent of private sector businesses need financial help like physical cash, debt rescheduling or direct loans to be able to overcome the effects of the pandemic.
Government, Bankers Appeal for Foreign Rescue
In short


