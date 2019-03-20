Alex Otto
Government Changes Strategy on Forceful Land Acquisition

Lands Minister Betty Amongi appearing before the Land Probe committee.

Under the initial proposal, the government wanted to take over the land and deposit with the court, any compensation awarded to a dissatisfied property owner, pending determination of the matter. The government argued that the proposal was intended to remove hurdles faced in realizing time-bound infrastructural projects.

 

