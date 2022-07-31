EDSON KINENE
14:15

Government, Civil Society Launch Campaign To Save River Rwizi

31 Jul 2022, 14:05 Comments 136 Views Mbarara, Uganda Environment Updates
the save river rwizi participates being flagged off at boma grounds in mbarara city

the save river rwizi participates being flagged off at boma grounds in mbarara city

In short
The river that provides a livelihood to the population in 16 districts of southwestern and central regions has had its water levels reduce due to illegal human activities along its banks.

 

Tagged with: campaign to savr River Rwizi
Mentioned: Ministry of Water and Environment

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.