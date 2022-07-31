Government, Civil Society Launch Campaign To Save River Rwizi

In short
The river that provides a livelihood to the population in 16 districts of southwestern and central regions has had its water levels reduce due to illegal human activities along its banks.
Government, Civil Society Launch Campaign To Save River Rwizi31 Jul 2022, 14:05 Comments 136 Views Mbarara, Uganda Environment Updates
In short
Tagged with: campaign to savr River Rwizi
Mentioned: Ministry of Water and Environment
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.