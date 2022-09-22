EDSON KINENE
09:43

Government Commissions Power Plant To Address Power Outages in South Western Region.

22 Sep 2022, 09:36 Comments 245 Views Business and finance Updates
Minister Rebeca Kadaga arrives at Kikagati Power Plant for Commissioning

Minister Rebeca Kadaga arrives at Kikagati Power Plant for Commissioning

In short
Construction of the plant followed a bilateral agreement Uganda entered with Tanzania in 2015. However, implementation of the project started in 2017 making it the first cross-border Infrastructure project undertaken by Uganda and Tanzania.

 

Tagged with: Commissioning of 14 megawatts power plant
Mentioned: Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA)

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.