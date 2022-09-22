In short
Construction of the plant followed a bilateral agreement Uganda entered with Tanzania in 2015. However, implementation of the project started in 2017 making it the first cross-border Infrastructure project undertaken by Uganda and Tanzania.
Government Commissions Power Plant To Address Power Outages in South Western Region.22 Sep 2022, 09:36 Comments 245 Views Business and finance Updates
