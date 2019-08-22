Hafitha Issa
Government Concerned Over China-US Trade war, Brexit-Rugunda

According to the events, could affect Uganda’s tourism receipts and diaspora remittances and worse if the global economy falls into recession. Uganda gets money and loans from development partners from her infrastructure projects from countries such as China, USA, European Union and Britain.

 

