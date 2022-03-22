Government Considers Capping Fuel Prices, Refuses to Waive Taxes

In short
Minister Kasaija say they have started on a benchmarking process in neghbouring countries, on how their price control policies work.
Kasaija also ruled out any possibility of lifting taxes on affected essential commodities as suggest by parts of the business community, saying that it wouldn't stop hoarding, which has been identified as one of the drivers of high prices.
Government Considers Capping Fuel Prices, Refuses to Waive Taxes22 Mar 2022, 17:58 Comments 200 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
