In short
Dr. Jerome Ssebadduka Lugumira, a Natural Resources Management Specialist at NEMA, says the new policy is going to be aligned with the Mining Act of 2003 and National Mining Policy-2016 to develop an all-inclusive law for the minerals sector.
Gov't Criminalizes Sand Mining in Lakes and River Banks Top story23 Oct 2018, 07:46 Comments 135 Views Lukaya, Uganda Environment Analysis
One of the dredgers used in Sand Mining in Lwera wetland in Kalungu district, such machinery are found to hazardous to enviroment.
