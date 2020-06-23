Government Delivers 310,000 Facemasks to Rakai Communities

In short
The district is categorized among the high-risk areas due to its geographical location at the Uganda-Tanzania border. It has so far confined 192 COVID-19 suspects, 171 of who were discharged after testing negative to the virus.
State Minister for Health Robina Nabbanja (Center in pink) alongside other leaders of Rakai district to whom she handed over government masks
