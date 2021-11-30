Government Develops Software, App to Fight Ghost Workers, Corruption in Public Service

In short
Dubbed the Human Capital Management system, the software will capture the data of all civil servants from the day they are enrolled and will be accessible through a phone App dubbed the people’s HR from the play store.
Government Develops Software, App to Fight Ghost Workers, Corruption in Public Service30 Nov 2021, 07:18 Comments 174 Views Mbarara, Uganda Local government Science and technology Updates
Assistant Commissioner Christopher IRama hands over certificate of enrolling to the CAO Mbarara Edward Kasagara after the HCM system was set on
In short
Tagged with: Software to Fight Ghost workers developed
Mentioned: Ministry of Public Service
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.