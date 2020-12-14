Government Distributes 23,655 Cattle to Karimojong over 6 Years

In short
Mr. Okori said the Karamoja community empowerment program which was initiated by the office of the first lady Janet Museveni with the aim at empowering the Karimojong communities, is still continuing
Tagged with: Government through the office of the Prime minister has distributed 23,655, livestock to families in Karamoja under community empowerment program since its inception in 2014.
