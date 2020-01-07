Government Dragged to Court Over Aswa Ranch

The Aswa ranch believed to be the biggest in East Africa is keeping over 1,800 improved breeds of cows like Jazze and Ankole and is expected to produce more

In short

According to documents before the Constitutional Court, government is jointly sued with land boards from Agago, Kitgum, Amuru, Gulu, Lamwo, Nwoya, Omoro and Pader Districts. The applicants are challenging among others the presidential directive to Ministry of Agriculture on June 9th 2017 to allocate Aswa ranch to 20 individuals including companies with capacity to breed Ankole long horned cattle and others who can invest in livestock farming.