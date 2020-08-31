Flavia Nassaka
17:06

Government Free Masks to Have Manufacturer Logos

31 Aug 2020, 16:57 Comments 190 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng said on Monday that the move is meant to enable the public to hold specific companies accountable for the poor products adding that some companies have already been contacted with proposals to have them replaced.

 

Tagged with: Free government masks
Mentioned: Ministry of Health Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS)

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.