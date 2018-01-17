In short
Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited Corporate Affairs Manager, Simon Kasyate in a statement confirmed that ARTELIA EAU ENVIRONMENT and KKATT CONSULT LIMITED are the new Owners Engineer OE for the Isimba 183MW Hydro Power Project.
Government Hires New "Owners Engineer" For Isimba Dam Top story17 Jan 2018, 19:32 Comments 55 Views Business and finance Analysis
The 183 MW Hydro Power dam under construction at Isimba along River Nile in Kayunga District. Login to license this image from 1$.
