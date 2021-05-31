Government Installs First CT Machine in Northern Uganda

In short
Dr. Thomas Malinga, the Oyam District Health Officer, said being the only referral hospital in the district, the installation of the CT scan will boost service delivery as well as improve their performance as a district.
Government Installs First CT Machine in Northern Uganda31 May 2021, 08:20 Comments 168 Views Oyam, Uganda Health Science and technology Northern Updates
