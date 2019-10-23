In short
State Minister for Gender and Cultural Affairs, Peace Mutuuzo says that the Gender Ministry is bothered about reports that parents are selling their children to strangers for as little as 20,000 Shillings. The strangers allegedly pick the girls from Arapai market and transport them to Kampala and other towns where they are deployed as beggars on the streets.
Government Investigating Girl Child Trade in Arapai Market
State Minister for Gender and Cultural Affairs, Peace Regis Mutuuzo Addressing Journalists in Kampala about the 11th International Rural Women's Day .
