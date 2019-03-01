Government Issues Deadline for Ban of Sachet Alcohol

In short
In a statement dated March 1, 2019, Kyambadde said that packaging of alcohol at production level will be phased out at the end of March. She said the ban, is effecting a cabinet directive issued in 2017.
Government Issues Deadline for Ban of Sachet Alcohol1 Mar 2019, 17:59 Comments 197 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
Trade Minister Amelia Kyambadde says sale of alcohol packaged in sachets will be phased out at the end of May Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.