Government Joins Hunt Capital for Private Innovators

In short
Monica Musenero, the Minister for Science, Technology, and Innovation, who just oversaw the launch of Uganda’s first satellite into space, vowed that they want any planned scientific development to be completed ahead of schedule henceforth.
Government Joins Hunt Capital for Private Innovators8 Nov 2022, 19:31 Comments 101 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Science and technology Updates
In short
Tagged with: Science, Technology and Innovation
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.