Stephen Eligu
07:21

Gov't Launches New Programme in Teso to Eradicate Poverty

23 Oct 2018, 07:21 Comments 112 Views Amuria, Uganda Northern Report

In short
The six year program worth 150.63 Euros equivalent to Shillings 670 billion is supported by the European Union EU. It is meant to consolidate stability in Northern Uganda, eradicate poverty and under-nutrition and strengthen the foundations for sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development.

 

