Lubulwa Henry
17:39

Government Loses UGX 9.4 billion to Unregistered Marine Vessels

26 Jan 2020, 17:37 Comments 149 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Security Updates
Some of the Marine Vessels MV Kaawa and MV Pamba docked at Port bell in Luzira.

Some of the Marine Vessels MV Kaawa and MV Pamba docked at Port bell in Luzira.

In short
The Maritime Department of the Ministry of works embarked on the registration of all seaworthy marine vessels in the aftermath of the MV Templar accident on Lake Victoria in 2018. The vessels included watercraft, landing crafts, ferry wagons, boats and canoes, Yatches and speeding fiber boats.

 

Mentioned: Auditor General – AG ministry of works and transport

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.