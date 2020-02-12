Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Government Losing Billions to Underutilised Internet Backbone Infrastructure

James Saaka, Executive director NITA-U addressing stakeholders meeting in Masaka. The 2019 Auditor General's report indicate many agencies are not effectively utiling the internet infrastructure

In short
In the 2006/2007 financial year, Government through the National Information and Technology Authority-NITA-U secured funds to put-up a National Data Transmission Backbone Infrastructure to provide connectivity to Government entities, Ministries and Departments across the country.

 

