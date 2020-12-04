Nebert Rugadya
20:49

Government Moves to Discover 'Shadow Economy'

4 Dec 2020

In short
The government commissioned a team of researchers from Makerere University and the Uganda Revenue Authority to get the facts responsible for the big part of the economy that is not recorded and taxed, also referred to as the Shadow Economy.

 

Tagged with: Shadow economy informal businesses tax evasion
Mentioned: Makerere University Uganda Revenue Authority

