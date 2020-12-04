Government Moves to Discover 'Shadow Economy'

In short
The government commissioned a team of researchers from Makerere University and the Uganda Revenue Authority to get the facts responsible for the big part of the economy that is not recorded and taxed, also referred to as the Shadow Economy.
