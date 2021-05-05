Government Names 60 Agencies to be Merged, Abolished

In short
In some of the changes, the Equal Opportunities Commission will be abolished, and iys services transfered to the Uganda Human Rights Commission, since according to the report equal opportunities are human rights. The Uganda Investment Authority, Enterprise Uganda Foundation Limited, Uganda Exports Promotions Board, Uganda Free Zones Authority, Private Sector Foundation of Uganda and the Privatization Unit have been merged into one entity, while the Management Training and Advisory Centre has been merged with Nakawa Vocational Training Institute.
Government Names 60 Agencies to be Merged, Abolished5 May 2021, 18:27 Comments 72 Views Politics Updates
