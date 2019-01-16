Government Needs UGX 16 Billion to Fight Kariba Weed

In short
Agriculture Minister Vincent Ssempijja says the weed has reached alarming levels, affecting fishing activities, the quality and quantity of water from the water bodies, hydro power generation, tourism and water transport, among others.
Government Needs UGX 16 Billion to Fight Kariba Weed16 Jan 2019, 19:28 Comments 160 Views Kampala, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Updates
