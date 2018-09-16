Government Offers Reward to Reformed FGM Surgeons

In short
After cutting the girls , Surgeons are often given different gifts including money from the parents or from the mutilated girls themselves. This monetary benefit is reported to be one of the reasons why the outlawed vice is thriving.
Government Offers Reward to Reformed FGM Surgeons16 Sep 2018, 15:15 Comments 181 Views Amudat, Uganda Health Lifestyle Updates
State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Moses Kizige giving out some of the iron sheets to the an elderly in Looro on Friday. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.