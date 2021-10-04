In short
“I don’t know the motive of such people. I don’t know what they want or what their intentions are. Our aim is to attract investments and that is what we are doing and that is what Ugandans want,” says Rwakakamba, the UIA Board Chairman.
Government Officials Happy with Uganda's Performance in Dubai Expo4 Oct 2021, 23:19 Comments 328 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Dubai Expo 2020
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.