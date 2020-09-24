Government Ordered To Pay Shs 85M For Cancelling Contract

In short
The company argued that it had obtained a five year license from the TLB on 5th May 2009 that was being renewed annually. However, before the license could expire on 5th June 2014, the Secretary of the government agency cancelled it on 31st March 2014 at the request of the Police Director of Traffic and Road Safety AIGP Steven Kasiima.
Government Ordered To Pay Shs 85M For Cancelling Contract24 Sep 2020, 17:26 Comments 57 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.