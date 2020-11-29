Simon Wokorach
Government Partners with Gulu University to Boost Operation Wealth Creation

29 Nov 2020, 17:44 Comments 156 Views Gulu, Uganda Agriculture Environment Northern Report
The Operation Wealth Creation in Greator North recently at Gulu Unversity-Photo by James Ojok Onono



The Operation Wealth Creation National Coordinator General Salim Saleh told Uganda Radio Network in an interview on Friday that the partnership seeks to address poverty in the North.

 

