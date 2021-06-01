Government Planning To Run Ankole Kingdom Palace As Private Entity

In short
According to Katusiime, the study will determine whether to run the palace through a private-public partnership.
Government Planning To Run Ankole Kingdom Palace As Private Entity1 Jun 2021, 20:08 Comments 135 Views Mbarara, Uganda Tourism Lifestyle Updates
permanent secretary to the ministry Doreen Katusiime touring the Ankole Kingdom Renovation site in Mbarara Photo Edson Kinene (3)
In short
Tagged with: Ankole Kingdom delapited Palace renovations
Mentioned: ministry of tourism wildlife and antiquities
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.