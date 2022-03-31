Government Presents UGX 47.2 Trillion Budget Estimates for Financial Year 2022/2023

In short
The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga described the National Budget Framework Paper (BFP) 2022/2023 as shoddy work characterized by copy paste method of work, and did not capture an earlier recommendations made by Parliament.
Government Presents UGX 47.2 Trillion Budget Estimates for Financial Year 2022/202331 Mar 2022, 19:44 Comments 179 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Business and finance Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: Charter of Fiscal responsibility National Budget Framework Paper (BFP) 2022/2023 Plenary Sitting, The Appropriation Bill, 2022
Mentioned: Parliament’s Committee on Budget
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.