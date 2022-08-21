Government Processes 3000 Freehold Land Titles In Ankore Region

In short
Jackson Mukaga, the Coordinator Competitiveness and Enterprise Development Project (CEDP), says that the project aims at enhancing the security of land ownership and uplifting the livelihoods of vulnerable groups.
Government Processes 3000 Freehold Land Titles In Ankore Region21 Aug 2022, 12:37 Comments 125 Views Ibanda, Uganda Human rights Updates
Minister Judith Nabakooba hands over a freehold certificate of land title to Moses Kandebe a disblaed from Rwampara Disitrict one of the beneficiaries
In short
Tagged with: Freehold Certicate of land title
Mentioned: Ministry of Land Housing Urban development
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.