In short
The South African authorities say that the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority treats them unfairly, not in the same manner that Uganda Airlines is treated in Johannesburg, especially regarding the high airline charges at Entebbe and the lengthy certification process.
Government Reacts to Uganda Airlines Johannesburg Flight Ban 1 Nov 2022
In short
Tagged with: Uganda Airlines
Mentioned: Uganda Airlines
