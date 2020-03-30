Okello Emmanuel
13:00

Government Relaxes Directive on Suspension of Fishing on Lake Albert

30 Mar 2020, 12:49 Comments 128 Views Hoima, Uganda Agriculture Misc Updates
Fishing boats at Butiaba landing site in Buliisa district.

Fishing boats at Butiaba landing site in Buliisa district.

In short
Last week the District Security Committee in Hoima and Kikuube districts suspended all fishing activities on the lake Albert waters, as a measure to control the spread of Corona virus disease COVID-19.

 

Tagged with: corona virus fishermen fishing lake Albert suspension

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.