Government Relaxes Directive on Suspension of Fishing on Lake Albert

In short
Last week the District Security Committee in Hoima and Kikuube districts suspended all fishing activities on the lake Albert waters, as a measure to control the spread of Corona virus disease COVID-19.
Government Relaxes Directive on Suspension of Fishing on Lake Albert30 Mar 2020, 12:49 Comments 128 Views Hoima, Uganda Agriculture Misc Updates
In short
