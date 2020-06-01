In short
Speaking today at State Lodge Nakasero, President Yoweri Museveni said, when he allowed candidates in Primary Seven, Senior Four, Senior Six and finalists in tertiary institutions to resume school, there had been no proper assessment of the risk that the reopening posed.
Government Rescinds Decision to Reopen Schools
