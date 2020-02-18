In short
The government deployment Local Defence Unit personnel to spray the locusts using hand-held sprays. But State Minister for Animal Husbandry Bright Rwamirama says that aircraft for the aerial spray was cleared yesterday and will be stationed in Moroto district. Another aircraft has been hired for backup.
Government Secures Aircraft, Chemicals to fight Desert Locusts Top story18 Feb 2020, 13:30 Comments 157 Views Kampala, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Government secures chemicals Locusts invasion aerial sprays aircraft for locust locust in 17 districts
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.