Fred Kayongo Male
08:28

Government Sets July 7th for Vanilla Harvest

26 May 2022, 08:22 Comments 136 Views Agriculture Business and finance Updates
Courtesy photo

Courtesy photo

In short
According to the Minister, despite the fluctuating vanilla prices on the international market, it still fetches better prices compared to any other commercial crop in Uganda. In the last season, a Kilogram of vanilla cost between Shillings 40,000 and 50,000, which means a farmer could fetch Shillings 21million per hectare as gross income.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.